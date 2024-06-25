discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.25 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

discoverIE Group Trading Down 1.0 %

DSCV opened at GBX 684.12 ($8.68) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 723.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 731.97. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 586 ($7.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.42). The company has a market cap of £655.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3,140.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSCV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.07) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on discoverIE Group

About discoverIE Group

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

See Also

Dividend History for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.