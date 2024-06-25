discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.25 Per Share

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

discoverIE Group Trading Down 1.0 %

DSCV opened at GBX 684.12 ($8.68) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 723.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 731.97. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 586 ($7.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.42). The company has a market cap of £655.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3,140.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSCV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.07) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

