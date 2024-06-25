Divergent Planning LLC Invests $281,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 0.1% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,264 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,759,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NYSE:NVO traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.28. 2,924,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

