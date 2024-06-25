Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 122 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up about 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Chart Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 543,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Chart Industries Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $7.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.24. The stock had a trading volume of 475,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,557. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day moving average is $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.