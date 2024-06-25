Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,302,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,747,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE SNOW traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,851,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,832. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.84.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser acquired 76,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at $213,968,375.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,865,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

