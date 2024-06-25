Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.