Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
Starbucks Stock Performance
SBUX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.73. 7,393,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,376,820. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.