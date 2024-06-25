Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,955,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Booking by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,166,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Argus boosted their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,981.20. The stock had a trading volume of 161,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,464. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,605.00 and a one year high of $4,018.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,715.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,608.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

