Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $260.34. 3,899,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,175. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.32 and a 200 day moving average of $280.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

