Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,528 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at $4,285,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $2,786,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 561.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 184,293 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,888,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,662,000 after buying an additional 180,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

GSBD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 628,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

