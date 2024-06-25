Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,871 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.1% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.08. 1,542,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,054. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.80 and a 200 day moving average of $290.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

