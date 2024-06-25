Doliver Advisors LP Sells 476 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after acquiring an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $429.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,437. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $437.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.