Doliver Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 836,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,009,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 66.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 6.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

CCI traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $97.42. 2,706,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,892. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.11.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

