Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) Declares GBX 0.70 Dividend

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Duke Capital Stock Performance

LON DUKE opened at GBX 31.48 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36. Duke Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £130.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,033.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Duke Capital Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

