Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 233.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.13. 993,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,438. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

