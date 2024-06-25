Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,303 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.98% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 139,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:NUMV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 30,613 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $336.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

