Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 6,089 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,954. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

