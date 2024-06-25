Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 887.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 172,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,022,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 79,057 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

