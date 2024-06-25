Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 12,268 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.23. 12,050,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,856,891. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.