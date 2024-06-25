Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 66,184 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 194.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,184 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after buying an additional 603,175 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTV stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.63. 1,172,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,006. The stock has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

