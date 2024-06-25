Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after acquiring an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.04. 1,139,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,726. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,025,228 shares of company stock worth $1,366,000,650. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.