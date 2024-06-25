Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $24.12 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 408.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,040 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,166. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

