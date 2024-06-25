Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.35. 1,392,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.72. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

