Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $13.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,056. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $443.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.98.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

