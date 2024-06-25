Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 289 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.19. 1,642,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.