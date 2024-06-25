Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after buying an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.90. 7,819,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $224.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

