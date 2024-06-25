Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Susanna Gatti High Sells 10,163 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 21st, Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,042,842.87.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 997,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,413. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Dyne Therapeutics last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,988,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 792,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

