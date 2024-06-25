e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF):

6/24/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $214.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

6/4/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $197.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.73. 966,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

