e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF):
- 6/24/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $214.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.
- 6/4/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/29/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $197.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.73. 966,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.79.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
Further Reading
