eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $57.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $55.35 and last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 974722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

