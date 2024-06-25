Electroneum Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $37.40 million and $1.21 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001419 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,962,155 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

