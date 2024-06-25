Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $38.60

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.60, but opened at $35.62. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 192,051 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
