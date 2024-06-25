Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $38.60

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.60, but opened at $35.62. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 192,051 shares traded.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

About Enerpac Tool Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

