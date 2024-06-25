Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.15. 578,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,520,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

