EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $143.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.19.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 67.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 36,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,279,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $160,935,000 after purchasing an additional 127,615 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.9% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 79.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.77 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

