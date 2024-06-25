Ethena USDe Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88.08 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $88.08 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,574,832,019 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,567,193,270.2688894. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00002571 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $102,080,383.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.