Ethereum Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,373.49 or 0.05517603 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $405.34 billion and approximately $22.47 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00041284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,154,099 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

