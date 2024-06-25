Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.18.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of EURN opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Euronav has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 103.93% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
