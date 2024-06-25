Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,785 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,753,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,135.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 71,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,284. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

