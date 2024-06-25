Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,703 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 483.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHF traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $52.08. 37,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

