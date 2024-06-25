Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 412.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.57. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $101.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

