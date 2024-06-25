Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.78. 5,887,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,395,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

