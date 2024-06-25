Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $22.99 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 152,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,338,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DISV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. 205,347 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

