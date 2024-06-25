Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 44,806 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 102,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,664. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.