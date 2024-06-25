Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

