Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $100.34. 171,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,044. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

