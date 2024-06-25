Evercore ISI Cuts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 1,491,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,766. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.