Evercore ISI Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $154.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.36. The stock had a trading volume of 253,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,565. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 942.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,179,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 436.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 144,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

