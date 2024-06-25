Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50.20 ($0.64), with a volume of 8994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.75 ($0.64).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.79. The stock has a market cap of £45.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,691.67 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Michael Rosehill acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($36,153.75). 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

