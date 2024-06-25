Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50.20 ($0.64), with a volume of 8994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.75 ($0.64).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMAN
Everyman Media Group Price Performance
Insider Activity at Everyman Media Group
In related news, insider Michael Rosehill acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($36,153.75). 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Everyman Media Group
Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Everyman Media Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.