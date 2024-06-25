Exchange Bank Has $1.12 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Exchange Bank lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

GOOG stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,886,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,433,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $185.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

