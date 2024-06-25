Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $25.59 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.85. 1,819,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $230.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

