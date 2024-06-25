Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 195,500 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $19,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $80.42. 698,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,377. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 98.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.