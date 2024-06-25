Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 37,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
General Electric Stock Performance
General Electric stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,858. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.
